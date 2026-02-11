//City of Valdosta accepting applications for Government 101 Citizens Orientation

Share with friends

The City of Valdosta is now accepting applications for the 16th Annual Government 101 Citizens Orientation, a multi-week educational program designed to give local residents an inside look at city operations, leadership, and services.

Government 101 will take place each Monday from April 13 through May 18, 2026, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with sessions hosted at various government facilities throughout the city. Participants will engage directly with City leadership, department directors, and staff while gaining a deeper understanding of how municipal government functions and serves the community.

This program is designed to inform, engage, and connect residents with the work happening every day across City departments, including public safety, utilities, public works, finance, and community development. Sessions are interactive and accessible, making the program ideal for residents interested in civic involvement, leadership development, or simply learning more about how their local government operates.

Participation is limited, and advance registration is required.

Application Deadline: March 23, 2026

Apply online at: https://tinyurl.com/GOV1012026

Residents are encouraged to apply early to secure a spot in this informative and engaging civic education program.