//VSU’s “A Christmas Carol” Named Best Play

Valdosta- Valdosta State University Theater’s production of “A Christmas Carol” has been deemed a winner!

From Valdosta State University:

Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance’s seasonal production of “A Christmas Carol” is the winner of Broadway World Tallahassee’s 2025 Best Play Award. It was adapted for the local stage by Ian Anderson, associate professor of theatre and interim head of the VSU’s Department of Communication Arts.

Anderson said “A Christmas Carol” is a piece that he has worked on in different forms and locations over the years. However, he undertook a more substantial adaptation when VSU Theatre & Dance decided to produce it as a recurring holiday scholarship fundraiser almost two years ago.

“From the outset, we knew we wanted the production to be a true collaboration between faculty, students, and the broader community,” he shared. “I took what was originally conceived for a cast of about 11 and expanded it — parsing out roles, refining character arcs, and adding moments that allowed more voices and perspectives to live in the piece. In 2024, the production grew to a cast of 22, and in 2025 we expanded again to 29 performers.”

Anderson said great storytelling is born from collaboration. It is the engine that makes theatre programs run, as different people work together to create a shared artistic and human experience that lasts well beyond the final curtain call.

“Some of my favorite moments — like the staging and embodiment of the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come — came directly from the imagination of our design team, and the piece continues to evolve every year,” he explained. “It’s never exactly the same production twice.”

VSU Theatre & Dance plans to produce “A Christmas Carol” again this December.

“It’s been incredibly meaningful to see it grow into a holiday tradition for Valdosta, one that supports our students while bringing the community together,” Anderson said.