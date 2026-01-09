//Valdosta gunshot report leads to two arrests

Share with friends

Release:

Officers respond to a report of gunshots near a residence, resulting in two arrests and the recovery of a stolen firearm.

On January 7, 2026, at 10:35 a.m., citizens called E911 and reported that they heard gunshots near a residence in the 400 block of University Drive. Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officers arrived in the area and began searching for any evidence of gunshots. In front of a house, they observed a car door open, with no one around it, and spent shell casings beside it. Officers observed a male, later identified as Kelvin Deshaun Patterson, 39, open a door and shut it when he saw officers.

After numerous commands were given for the occupants to exit the house, Kionna Lashaun Edwards, 32, and Patterson exited the residence and were detained by officers.

Through investigation, officers located a handgun inside the house, which matched the shell casings found in the front yard of the residence. The firearm was also reported stolen through another law enforcement agency.

Both Edwards and Patterson were arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail.

Patterson has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (felony), theft by receiving stolen property-firearm (felony), and discharging a firearm 50 yards from a public highway (misdemeanor).

Edwards has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (felony), theft by receiving stolen property-firearm (felony), and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Officers did not locate any damage to property or injuries caused by the discharge of the firearm, which was believed to have been shot into the ground.