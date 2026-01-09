//Scintilla enrollment window now open for 2026-2027

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Scintilla Charter Academy’s enrollment application window is now open for the 2026–2027 school year.

Release:

Valdosta, GA – January 2026 – Scintilla Charter Academy (SCA), a tuition-free public K–12 charter school in Valdosta, has officially opened its enrollment application window for the 2026–2027 school year. In addition to its K–12 program, SCA also offers a private Pre-K option for families seeking early learning in a warm, relationship-centered setting. The application window for the 2026-2027 enrollment lottery will close on January 31st, 2026. The school serves students residing within the attendance zones of Lowndes County and Brooks County, offering families the benefits of a small-school community with big opportunities.

At the heart of Scintilla’s work is its mission: to inspire learners, ignite leaders, and innovate tomorrow. This mission guides the school’s commitment to nurturing curious, confident, and compassionate scholars who develop the skills and character needed to shape their futures and contribute meaningfully to their

communities.

Because Scintilla is intentionally designed as a small school, relationships are at the center of the learning

experience. Students are known by name, supported by educators who understand their strengths and

interests, and challenged to grow academically and personally.

“At Scintilla, relationships are the foundation of everything we do,” said Amanda Miller, Assistant

Superintendent. “Because our school is intentionally small, we’re able to truly know our students and

design learning experiences that challenge them, support them, and help them grow into confident,

capable individuals prepared for what comes next.”

Scintilla Charter Academy is currently an International Baccalaureate (IB) candidate school for both the Middle Years Programme (MYP) and the Diploma Programme (DP). Upon authorization, SCA plans to offer IB Diploma Programme courses to juniors and seniors beginning next school year, expanding rigorous, globally recognized academic opportunities within a highly supportive environment.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome our first senior class next year as we fully expand into a PK–12

school,” said Matt McCoy, Dean of Middle and Upper School. “Reaching 12th grade is a major milestone

for Scintilla and reflects years of intentional planning to ensure our students are supported academically,

socially, and emotionally at every stage of their journey. This next chapter allows us to continue building

a seamless, connected experience from early learning through graduation.”

These programs emphasize inquiry, critical thinking, problem-solving, and global understanding—skills that prepare students for success well beyond graduation. Scholars at SCA will have the opportunity to pursue the full IB Diploma or enroll in individual IB courses, allowing flexible pathways aligned to each student’s goals and postsecondary plans.

“Families often tell us they feel the difference the moment they step on campus,” said Mandy Brewington, Superintendent. “Our students experience a strong sense of belonging here, and that sense of connection creates the conditions for deep learning, growth, and success.”

Scintilla Charter Academy is now accepting applications for students entering grades K–12 who reside in

Lowndes County or Brooks County, as well as applications for its private Pre-K program. Families can apply by visiting the SCA website and completing the online application located under the “Join Our Crew” tab. Weekly open houses and campus tours are available for families who would like to experience the school community firsthand.

As a public charter school, SCA is tuition-free for kindergarten through 12th grade. If applications submitted by January 31st, 2026, exceed available seats in any grade level, a public lottery will be conducted in February in accordance with state charter school requirements.

About Scintilla Charter Academy Scintilla Charter Academy is a leading public charter school located in Valdosta, GA, committed to delivering innovative, high-quality education to students. Through a unique blend of academic rigor, real-world application, and creative exploration, Scintilla prepares students for success both in and outside of the classroom. Scintilla Charter Academy is located at 2171 East Park Avenue, Valdosta, GA, 31602. For more information about enrollment, including how to apply, please visit www.scintillacharteracademy.com or contact the school at 229-244-5750.