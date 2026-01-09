//Food Lion foundation awards grant to LAMP

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation awards grant to Lowndes Associated Ministries to People Inc. (LAMP)

Valdosta, Georgia – Lowndes Associated Ministries to People Inc. (LAMP) has received $4,300 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help nourish neighbors experiencing hunger. The Nourishing our Neighbors grant supports community feeding partners by helping neighbors increase their access to nutritious food and providing nutrition education to eliminate health risks for those experiencing food insecurity.

“We are so thankful for the support from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation,” said Yurshema Flanders, Executive Director of LAMP. “Lunch at LAMP is more than food — it’s comfort, safety, and a reminder that our neighbors do not face their challenges alone. We serve over 3,000 lunches every month, and the cost adds up quickly as food prices continue to rise. This grant helps us stretch every dollar and continue offering daily meals with dignity and compassion. A consistent lunch gives our guests strength, stability, and the grounding they need to focus on housing, employment, and long-term well-being. We are truly grateful for a partnership that nourishes the body and the spirit.”

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the

communities it serves. Since its inception, the Foundation has awarded more than $25 million in grant funding to help nourish communities with fresh food.

About The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C. Established in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to eliminating hunger. The charitable foundation has provided nearly $23 million in grant funding, helping to nourish communities with fresh food for backpack programs, Kids Café’s and other hunger-relief programs as well as funding for long-term programs to help shorten the lines at food banks. The charitable foundation partners with Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief agency, in addition to local food agencies serving the 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic

states in which Food Lion operates.

foodlion.com/pages/food-lion-feeds.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. Since 2014, the company’s hunger relief platform Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.