Lowndes – With over 50 years of entertaining around the world, The Atlanta Rhythm Section will be appearing at The 4th Annual Bluesberry festival that takes place April 10 & 11!

Valdosta Mainstreet Director Patrick Pearson announces “We’re thrilled to officially announce that Atlanta Rhythm Section will be HEADLINING Valdosta’s 4th Annual Bluesberry Festival! “ARS” have been part of the Southern Rock scene for over 50 years. With hits that include So Into You, Champagne Jam, Imaginary Lover, Homesick, and Spooky, ARS is bring rock, blues and history to The Azalea City. With 15 albums of outstanding songwriting and performances, The Atlanta Rhythm Section represents the good things the phrase “classic rock” implies.”

Get ready to have yourself a “Large Time!” Saturday April 11th starting at 11!