//2026 Lowndes County Bird Supper tickets on sale now

LOWNDES – Tickets are on sale for the 2026 Lowndes County Bird Supper at the historic Georgia Railroad Depot in Atlanta.

Lowndes County, Georgia: Tickets are on sale for the 2026 Lowndes County Bird Supper, scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at the historic Georgia Railroad Depot in Atlanta, beginning at 5 p.m. The traditional event, sponsored by the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners and the City of Valdosta, brings together hundreds of state officials, local businesses, and professional and government personnel for a quail dinner and meaningful conversations.

“Professionals whose work is influenced by legislative decisions across sectors such as business, education, development and construction, health care, industry, agriculture, and government are encouraged to attend,” said Lowndes County Chairman Bill Slaughter. “The Bird Supper serves as an important forum for engagement between local leaders and legislators, fostering a mutual understanding of priorities and perspectives that support informed and effective decision-making.”

The 2026 event is being held early in the legislative session to allow attendees to have a positive impact on the issues affecting our community, region, and state. Community members who want to stay informed on legislative issues are encouraged to visit https://www.legis.ga.gov/.

“The Bird Supper gives our community a direct seat at the table with state leaders during the legislative session,” said Mayor Scott James Matheson. “It’s an important opportunity to speak up for Valdosta and ensure our local priorities are heard.”

Tickets may be purchased for $50 each at the Lowndes County Judicial-Administrative Complex, located at 327 North Ashley Street, First Floor-Utility Payment Window, or at Valdosta City Hall, located at 216 E. Central Avenue. Tickets will be on sale until Friday, January 30, 2026.

For more information, contact the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners at 229-671-2442 or the City of Valdosta at 229-259-3500. Requests may also be sent to birdsupper@lowndescounty.com.