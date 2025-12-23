//Wild Adventure to celebrate New Year’s Eve with Fireworks Spectacular

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park will celebrate New Year’s Eve with the annual Fireworks Spectacular.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is set to cap off a wondrous 2025 season with the park’s annual New Year’s Eve Fireworks Spectacular, the largest New Year’s fireworks display in South Georgia. The New Year’s Countdown Experience will also be available for guests.

The New Year’s Eve Fireworks Spectacular will showcase a dazzling display of festive colors in the winter sky, set to an upbeat musical soundtrack. The show will take place during the Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright celebration.

The show is included with park admission and will begin at 8 p.m. The best spot to catch the show is the new-for-2025 Water’s Edge area.

“We wanted to deliver a family-friendly New Year’s celebration,” said Donald Spiller, vice president and general manager. “Guest can enjoy the festive fun of Christmas Wild & Bright and then ring in 2026 with a spectacular fireworks display.”

Guests looking to enhance their celebration can purchase the New Year’s Eve Countdown Experience, which returns this year. The premium experience will begin at 6 p.m. and includes an All-You-Can-Eat Buffet of holiday favorites, a commemorative family photo, reserved seating for the New Year’s Eve Fireworks Spectacular and a sparkling toast to ring in the New Year.

Guests can purchase an admission bundle that includes a single-day admission and the New

Year’s Countdown Experience for just $65. Season Passholders and pre-purchased ticketholders can add the experience for $30. Children’s pricing is also available.

Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright delivers nonstop holiday fun for park guests. Experience over two million lights across the park with displays like the Twinkling Timbers and Wonder Walk. Holiday menu items like Eggnog Milkshakes and Stuffing Stackers are also found across the park. Guests can also experience fantastic entertainment, from the Miracle of Christmas – a Living Nativity to Holly Frostington’s Elf Training Academy.

Wild Adventures will also bring family-friendly fun to those in the community. As part of the park’s partnership with Toys for Tots, guests who bring a new, unwrapped toy valued at $10 or more can receive a single-day admission ticket for just $19.99, available on select days through Dec. 31.

“Not only do our guests receive a great value to experience the joy of Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright, but they also get to deliver joy to those in need,” said Spiller.

2026 Season Passes are now on sale, which includes admission to this year’s Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright, in addition to all of the 2026 Season. Season Passes are available for as low as $95.

For more information about the New Year’s Eve Fireworks Spectacular, Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright and admission offers, visit WildAdventures.com.

About Wild Adventures Theme Park

Wild Adventures Theme Park, located in Valdosta, Ga., halfway between Atlanta and Orlando off 1-75, is a 170-acre destination where families can ride, slide, and explore all in one place. A Herschend Family Entertainment property, the park is home to more than 35 rides, hundreds of exotic animals, a full calendar of concerts and special events, and Splash Island Waterpark, ranked among the “Top 30 Waterparks” by U.S. News & World Report. Wild Adventures has been recognized as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel+ Leisure and named the Most Thrilling Theme Park in Georgia by FinanceBuzz. It is also home to the Good Sam-rated 10/10 */10 Wild Adventures Safari Campground, one of the highest-rated campgrounds in the nation.

About Herschend Family Entertainment

Wild Adventures is part of Herschend’s family of brands. Herschend is the world’s largest family-held themed attractions company, with a portfolio of more than four dozen properties, including destinations, resorts, theme parks, water parks, immersive experiences, and content enjoyed by audiences worldwide. While each brand is unique, all are united by a shared purpose: Bringing Families Closer Together by Creating Memories Worth Repeating®. Together, we love in all we do, every day-caring for one another, welcoming our guests with warmth, and making a positive difference in our communities. For more information, visit www.herschendenterprises.com.