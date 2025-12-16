//VHS Chorus performs at The Canopy at Azalea Grove

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools congratulates the Valdosta High School Chorus on the performs at The Canopy at Azalea Grove.

Valdosta City Schools want to give a special shout out to the Valdosta High School Chorus, under the talented direction of Aston Bryant, for their captivating performance at The Canopy at Azalea Grove.

The students showcased their hard work, dedication, and musical talent, delivering a performance that left the audience inspired and uplifted. Their commitment to excellence in music education and performance is truly commendable, and moments like these highlight the incredible opportunities students have to grow and shine at Valdosta City Schools.

A heartfelt bravo to the chorus members and Mr. Bryant for bringing such joy and artistry to the community. We are so proud of you!