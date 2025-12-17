//VFD host annual Shop with a Firefighter event with local children

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department hosts the annual Shop with a Firefighter initiative with local children for some holiday shopping.

The Valdosta Fire Department successfully spread holiday cheer to local families through its annual Shop with a Firefighter initiative Wednesday, Dec. 10, at Walmart on Norman Drive.

The event paired local children with Valdosta firefighters for a special holiday shopping experience focused on encouragement, connection and community support. With assistance from community partners and donors, participating children selected gifts, clothing and essential items while spending time with local first responders.

Firefighters volunteered their time to participate in the event, helping create a positive and memorable experience for each child.

Acting Fire Chief Marcus Haynes said the initiative reflects the department’s commitment to service beyond emergency response.

“Shop with a Firefighter is one of our favorite annual events because it allows our firefighters to connect with the children of our community in a meaningful way,” said Haynes. “Seeing their excitement and spending time with the children and their families reinforces our belief that consistent community interaction is imperative to fulfill the mission of what we love to do. The Valdosta Fire Department would like to express our sincere thanks to our outstanding personnel, volunteers, partners, and supporters for helping to make this year’s Shop with A Firefighter a success.”

For more information about the Shop with a Firefighter initiative, contact Battalion Chief Clinkscales at jclinkscales@valdostacity.com.