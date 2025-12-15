//VFD continues holiday tradition with 2025 Mayor’s Motorcade

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Fire Department continues a holiday tradition with the 2025 Mayor’s Motorcade to Parkwood Development Center.

On Wednesday, December 10, the Valdosta Fire Department, along with Valdosta City Mayor Scott James Matheson, carried forward a cherished holiday tradition through their participation in the annual Mayor’s Motorcade, bringing seasonal cheer and encouragement to residents of Parkwood Development Center.

This year’s Mayor’s Motorcade continued the longstanding spirit of compassion and community togetherness that has defined the event for decades. Through thoughtful donations and contributions from across Valdosta, the effort once again helped brighten the holidays for Parkwood clients, many of whom eagerly anticipate this heartfelt visit each December.

Acting Fire Chief Marcus Haynes reflected on the significance of this year’s event, “The Mayor’s Motorcade has always held a special place in our department,” said Acting Fire Chief Marcus Haynes. “Collectively, we were honored to take part again this year, bringing a bit of joy, warmth, and encouragement to the clients of Parkwood Development Center. We were truly humbled by the generosity of our community, which made this meaningful tradition possible.”

Mayor Scott James Matheson shared his appreciation for the continued collaboration that sustains the annual initiative, “This year’s Mayor’s Motorcade was another reminder of how our community comes together during the holiday season,” said Mayor Scott James Matheson. “The kindness shown to the clients of Parkwood Development Center reflects the heart of Valdosta. I am grateful for everyone, our City departments, partners, and clients, who contributed and helped ensure that this tradition continues to make a difference.”

Throughout the morning of December 10, representatives from the Valdosta Fire Department, City leadership, and community partners delivered holiday gifts and essential items requested by Parkwood Development Center. The donations offered comfort and cheer to clients and helped carry forward a legacy of compassion that remains central to the Motorcade’s purpose.