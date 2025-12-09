//VCS to offer free winter break meals

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools announces that they will be distributing free packed lunches for students during the winter break.

Valdosta City Schools will be distributing free packed lunches for students on December 22, 2025 from 9:00-11:00 AM at Valdosta High School, funded through the Seamless Summer Option Program.

Please have the following information ready: student name, school, and student ID number. Parent pick-ups are welcome!

Enter from Inner Perimeter, pick up at the student bus loop, and exit on Park Avenue.