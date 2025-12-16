//VCS congratulates inaugural Pinevale Beauty & Barber Salon on huge success

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools announces the inaugural session of the Pinevale Beauty & Barber Salon was a huge success.

Release:

Monday, December 15, 2025, marked the inaugural session of the Pinevale Beauty & Barber Salon, and it was a huge success! This special experience was designed to strengthen parent engagement while boosting student confidence—and it’s just the beginning.

A huge thank you to World of Fades (1310 E. Hill Ave) for donating their time and talents. We are grateful to owner Wayne Butler and barbers Justin Brown, Artie Wooten, and Brandon Rayford for pouring into our students.

For this first session, boys from various grade levels were randomly selected, and we’re excited to expand future sessions to include hair braiding and nail services for our girls as well.

We also look forward to seeing this special moment featured on WCTV news tonight!

If you’re a licensed barber or beautician interested in partnering with Pinevale Elementary and making a difference, please contact Mr. Burgman at (229) 333-8535.

This is what it looks like to BelieVe in the V—community, care, and confidence coming together.