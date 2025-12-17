//Valdosta native participates in GCSU winter 2025 commencement ceremony

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta native recently participated in Georgia College & State University’s winter 2025 commencement ceremony.

Release:

Vantashan Hampton, of Valdosta, Georgia, participated in Georgia College & State University’s winter 2025 commencement ceremony Dec. 13, 2025, in Milledgeville, Georgia. A master’s degree candidate in the John H. Lounsbury College of Education, Hampton majored in Middle Grades Education.

