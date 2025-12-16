//Turner Center holds end of year giving campaign

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Turner Center for the Arts kicks off with the year-end giving campaign and invites the community to “Grow With Us.”

Turner Center for the Arts, a vital nonprofit educational and cultural organization committed to providing Valdosta and surrounding communities access to the arts, kicked off its annual year-end giving campaign on Giving Tuesday, and invites the community to “Grow With Us” through December 31 as its end-of-year campaign continues.

The campaign emphasizes the transformative impact of the arts on individual lives and the community as a whole. Contributions this year may help fund scholarships for art classes by providing opportunities for underserved youth and adults to participate in creative learning, support free community events and exhibitions ensuring access to inspiring artistic experiences for everyone regardless of financial means, and facilitate essential facility upgrades to maintain a safe and vibrant creative space, and more.

“The support we receive during our year-end appeal is crucial for sustaining the vibrant cultural hub that our community deserves,” said Turner Center Executive Director Sementha Mathews, Ph.D. “Thanks to the generosity of our donors, the Center welcomed nearly 40,000 visitors through various engaging programs, showcased regional talent in 25 gallery exhibits, held more than 50 art education classes monthly serving patrons ages 5-95, contributed $1.5 million in economic impact to our region, and so much more. This campaign ensures we can continue to foster creativity and strengthen community bonds in the year ahead.”

The Turner Center invites community members to invest in the power of the arts. Contributions to these life-learning experiences may qualify for a 100% tax deductible gift if made by December 31, 2025, and can help make a tangible difference in fostering lifelong arts appreciation. For example, a gift of $50 can cover the cost of art supplies for a youth workshop, a gift of $250 can fund a scholarship for an art camp or workshop, and a gift of $1,000 can support a free public art installation or sponsor an exhibition.

Donations can be made online at turnercenter.org/give, by mailing a check postmarked by December 31 to 527 N. Patterson Street, calling the Center at 229.247.2787, or stopping by in person. For more information or assistance with your gift, please call 229.247.2787.