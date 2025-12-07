//SGBC hosts ribbon-cutting for Mama’s Creations & More

Share with friends

Photo: Leola Sharp (center), owner of Mama’s Creations & More, cuts the ceremonial ribbon to celebrate her business’s one-year anniversary in Valdosta. Joining her for the milestone are her husband Tavaris, family, and team. The Southern Georgia Black Chambers conducted the ribbon cutting and highlighted the business’s expansion into full-service event planning and decor.

VALDOSTA – The Southern Georgia Black Chamber hosted a ribbon-cutting for the 1-year anniversary of Mama’s Creations & More.

In a vibrant display of community support and entrepreneurial resilience, the Southern Georgia Black Chambers (SGBC) recently conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Mama’s Creations & More, led by owner and SGBC member Leola Sharp.

The event marked a significant milestone for the local business, which has rapidly expanded from offering balloon artistry to providing full-service event planning, welcome signs, and comprehensive decor packages.

During the ceremony, Sharp reflected on the journey that brought her to this moment. “I took a leap of faith to do something I love,” Sharp told the attendees. “I love making people smile… and bringing their vision to life.”

While the business is built on creativity and joy, it is backed by a strong foundation of professional leadership. Sharp holds a Master of Public Administration (MPA) and a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership, both from Valdosta State University, as well as an Associate of Business Administration from South Georgia State College.

SGBC President/CEO H. DeWayne Johnson officiated the ribbon cutting, emphasizing that a one-year anniversary is a critical victory for any small business owner.

Johnson highlighted that the Chamber’s role goes beyond networking; citing the importance of a trusted and supportive “ecosystem” that provides visibility and ensures businesses like Mama’s Creations & More do not just survive, but thrive.

For Sharp, joining the Southern Georgia Black Chambers was a strategic decision driven by a desire for collaboration.

“Thank you to my husband, because sometimes I throw out some of the craziest ideas, and he goes with it.” Sharp said. “Kristina, thank you, because of her, I joined the chambers, and it’s been one of the best things that I could have done.”

Kristina Cheek is the Brand Ambassador for the Southern Georgia Black Chambers.

“We’re all so honored and proud that you chose Southern Georgia Black Chambers to become part of your family,” proclaimed Cheek. “And we are here to help you usher in new opportunities, and we are so dedicated to helping you succeed now and in the future.”

Leola Sharp’s story is a testament to what happens when passion meets preparation and community support. The Southern Georgia Black Chambers is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs navigate the critical early years of business and beyond.

