//Moody AFB A-10s receive advanced radios

Photo: U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Timur Khripunov, 74th Fighter Generation Squadron avionics craftsmen, prepares an A-10C Thunderbolt II for the Aircraft Radio Corporation-210 (ARC-210) Generation 6 radio at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 3, 2025. The 74th and 75th Fighter Squadrons installed advanced radio systems to operate more effectively in dynamic environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Savannah Carpenter)

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – Moody Air Force Base A-10s take flight into the future with advanced radios across the fleet.

The 74th and 75th Fighter Squadrons are pushing the A-10C Thunderbolt II into a new era as they finish installing Aircraft Radio Corporation-210 (ARC-210) Generation 6 radios across the fleet at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia.

These advanced radios are already transforming the aircraft’s communication capability, delivering a more secure connectivity that strengthens its role in joint and coalition operations.

“The radio allows us to use ‘preset parameters’ (preprogrammed communication settings) which enables us to quickly switch to a preset secure frequency, something we were previously unable to do,” said an Airman assigned to the 23d Wing. “Additionally, in certain modes of operation, we are able to receive location information from another user (shared position data from friendly forces). Secure and active communications are standard in combat operations, and this radio allows us to quickly switch between settings, alleviating pilot workload.”

This upgrade marks a decisive step in accelerating Air Combat Command’s vision of “bringing the future faster,” putting next-generation technology directly into the hands of Airmen today and ensuring the aircraft remains a lethal, relevant asset on tomorrow’s battlefield.

“The A-10 received the radio upgrade because despite the looming divestment, the communications requirements for the joint force are evolving,” the Airman said. “If we did not receive the upgrade, we would be unable to communicate with other entities using modern crypto (updated digital encryption for secure communications) or SATURN (Second-generation Anti-Jam Tactical UHF Radio for NATO). Part of what makes the A-10 so lethal is that we possess an advanced suite of radios and are therefore able to engage in the detailed communication required for close air support.

“The radio allows us to use modern communication methods such as modern-crypto keys and SATURN, the active frequency-hopping technology replacing HAVE QUICK (an older secure radio system),” the Airman continued. “The radio allows us to load modern encryption keys necessary for secure communication.”

The installation of the latest radio systems enables pilots to perform with greater effectiveness in contested and dynamic environments, while simultaneously enhancing the readiness of the squadron as a whole.

“This technology enhances our readiness by enabling seamless integration with allied forces, leveraging the radio’s extensive capabilities and ensuring sustained relevance through future software upgrades in a dynamic operational environment,” said Staff Sgt. Timur Khripunov, 74th Fighter generation Squadron avionics craftsmen. “The advanced communication suite empowers pilots with unprecedented levels of integration with allied partners, enabling superior joint operations as well as integration with 5th gen forces.”

As one of the first fighter platforms to field the ARC-210 radio, the A-10 at Moody AFB is leading the way in modernizing communications across the Combat Air Forces. This early adoption positions Moody to share valuable lessons learned with other aircraft and units as they receive similar upgrades — strengthening readiness today while ensuring the Air Force is prepared for the challenges of tomorrow.