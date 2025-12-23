//Lowndes Commissioner reappointed to ACCG-GSIWCF

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes County Commissioner reappointed to ACCG Workers’ Compensation Fund Board of Trustees.

Lowndes County Commissioner Demarcus Marshall has been reappointed by the Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG), Georgia’s county association, to serve on the ACCG Group Self-Insurance Workers’ Compensation Fund Board of Trustees (ACCG-GSIWCF).

“On behalf of the ACCG Board of Managers, I would like to thank Commissioner Marshall for his continued commitment to serve in this important position,” said ACCG Executive Director Dave Wills. “His participation on the Board of Trustees contributes to the success of the association’s Insurance Programs.”

The ACCG-GSIWCF was established in 1982 by 11 Georgia counties and today provides workers’ compensation coverage to 131 counties and 34 county-related authorities across the state. The fund is owned by its members and managed by a seven-member Board of Trustees, comprising representatives from participating counties. The Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire regulates it.

Commissioner Marshall was reappointed to serve a one-year term beginning January 1, 2026.

“I am honored to continue serving on the ACCG-GSIWCF Board of Trustees,” said Commissioner Demarcus Marshall. Ensuring our counties have access to effective, reliable workers’ compensation coverage is essential to the safety and well-being of those who serve our communities. I look forward to working alongside my fellow trustees to uphold the program’s integrity and success.”

The Association County Commissioners of Georgia represents all 159 counties in Georgia and works to support effective county government through advocacy, education, leadership development, and insurance programs.