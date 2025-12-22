//LCS to offer Summer Meals for students over Christmas Break

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes County Schools announces that Summer Meals will be offer over Christmas Break for students.

Release:

Good Evening, Viking Family,

We have exciting news: Summer Meals will be offered over Christmas Break!

Lowndes County Schools will distribute free, pre-packed meals for students during Christmas Break on Monday, December 22.

Distribution Details:

Time: Beginning at 9:00 a.m. (while supplies last)

Beginning at 9:00 a.m. (while supplies last) Locations: Lowndes Middle School Pine Grove Middle School



Students from any school in the district may pick up meals at either location. The distribution will be drive-through style.

Meal Information:

Each student will receive a total of 20 meals, including:

10 pre-packed breakfasts

10 pre-packed lunches

Meals are provided at no cost to students through the Seamless Summer Option Program.

Lowndes County Schools is proud to support our students and families throughout the holiday season. We hope you will take advantage of this opportunity!