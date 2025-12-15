//City of Valdosta 2024-2025 holiday operating schedule

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces the 2024–2025 holiday operating schedule to be consistent with partners across the community.
The City of Valdosta will observe the following holiday schedule, consistent with our partners across the community:
Holiday Closures:
- December 23: Closing early at 2:30 p.m.
- December 24–26: Closed
- January 1: Closed
Open for Regular Business:
- December 22
- Tuesday, December 29–31
- January 2
Essential public safety and emergency services will continue normal operations throughout the holiday period.
For additional information, please contact the City of Valdosta Public Information Office at 229-259-3548 or visit www.valdostacity.com.