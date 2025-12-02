//Alfred Willis to present a three-part series on Lowndes architecture

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – Alfred Willis will deliver three illustrated free public talks on “Two Centuries of Architecture in Lowndes County, Georgia.”

“Two Centuries of Architecture in Lowndes County, Georgia”

Monday, December 15, 2025 5:30 pm – Part I: “1825 – 1885: From Shelter to Sophistication”

Tuesday, December 16, 2025 5:30 pm – Part II: “1885 – 1945: Celebrating the New South, Building a Modern South”

Wednesday, December 17, 2025 5:30 pm – Part III: “1945 – 2025: Modernist Achievements, Post-Modernist Alternatives”

Location: Lowndes County Historic Courthouse, 100 E Central Ave, Valdosta, Ga.

Project Narrative: Alfred Willis will deliver three illustrated FREE public talks celebrating the Lowndes County Bicentennial (1825-2025). The three-part series will enhance public understanding of the transition in this economically vital South Georgia area from a vernacular-built environment to one characterized by widespread expressions of stylistic sophistication. Willis will contextualize Valdosta’s shift in architectural styles within statewide, national, and international frameworks to foster a deeper appreciation of Georgia’s architectural heritage. This series will also promote recognition of the connection between historic preservation and contemporary architectural design over recent decades. The aim of these talks, especially relevant given the recent hurricane damage and the permanent loss or alteration of structures, is to strengthen our community, a sense of shared identity, and regional pride.

Presenter: Alfred Willis, PhD

Education:

· Ph.D. Art History & Archaeology with an emphasis on Architectural History, Columbia University, 1984.

· M.A. Library Sciences, University of Chicago, 1986

· B.A. Architecture, Clemson University, 1976

Experience:

Dr. Willis has extensive teaching and consulting experience. He taught at Syracuse University, the University of Illinois at Chicago, Kent State University, Hampton University, Savannah College of Art and Design, and is currently a part-time contract librarian for the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. Dr. Willis remains active as an independent scholar and has authored two successful National Register of Historic Places nominations and one pending nomination.