//VLPRA announces annual Christmas Card Cruise event

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority announces the annual Christmas Card Cruise event.



The annual Christmas Card Cruise is truly a community-based event, as families, businesses, and organizations build and decorate oversized Christmas Cards and place them in their front yards in the month of December. Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority started the event as a smaller display in a VLPRA park in 2020 but expanded to include the entire county.

The Cruise is open to anyone who wants to participate. Each card holder is responsible for building, decorating, and maintaining their own card. Participants can use cards they already have, or build new ones from six-foot sheets of plywood and decorate them for the holidays. VLPRA encourages businesses and families who would like to display cards to register their card and location for free. Simply email your name, the card address and the card’s general theme to ithomas@vlpra.com. VLPRA staff will compile a map of the cards that people can use to visit the displays.

VLPRA is again partnering with Lowndes County, the City of Valdosta, Hahira, Lake Park, and Remerton to promote the event all around our community. We can’t wait to see all the new and returning cards this holiday season!