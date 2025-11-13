//Viking tickets are on sale for first round playoff game

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes Viking football tickets are now on sale for the first round of the playoffs against Collins Hill.

Tickets for the Lowndes vs Collins Hill first round playoff game are on sale. Season ticket holders have purchased their seats and reserve seats remain in all sections on the home side of the stadium. Tickets are $10 each and every one but babies in arms must have a ticket.

Tickets may be purchased in advance from the Viking Ticket Office located in the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash. Ticket office hours are 9 am – 4:30 pm Wednesday – Thursday and 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Friday.

On Friday afternoon stadium gates will open at 6:30 pm and tickets will be on sale at the stadium.

Tickets are available via Go Fan for the visitors from Collins Hill and they will also be available at the gate. Martin Stadium is a clear bag facility.

Thank you for your support and GO Vikings!