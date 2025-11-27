//VHS announces additional ticket office hours on Black Friday for Wildcat fans

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School Wildcats announces additional ticket office hours on Black Friday for fans unable to get early tickets.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Additional Ticket Office Hours – Black Friday!

Were you unable to get by the Ticket Office to purchase your reserved seats or student tickets earlier this week? Don’t worry we’ve got you covered!

The Valdosta Ticket Office will be OPEN on Black Friday, November 29, from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM.

Ticket Prices

Reserved Seats (C, D, E) – $16 (CASH ONLY)

General Admission – $14 (GoFan only)

https://gofan.co/app/school/GA7328

Student Tickets – $12 (VHS or VECA only, CASH ONLY; must show student ID; limit 1 per student)

VERY IMPORTANT – General Admission will remain available through GoFan, but NO TICKETS WILL BE SOLD AT THE GATE.

BLACKOUT AT THE BAZE!

Remember, Coach Felton is calling for a Blackout! Wear your favorite black Wildcat gear, bring your flashing rings, bundle up, and help us FILL THE STANDS as we continue “Ring Chasing” in Round 3!

Let’s pack The Baze and create a playoff atmosphere the Walton Raiders won’t forget!

#GoCats #BelieVeInTheV #RingChasing #BlackoutAtTheBaze #The3VWay