//Valdosta Symphony Orchestra partners with SGBC to expand access to arts

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Symphony Orchestra announces partnership with the Southern Georgia Black

Chambers to expand access to the arts.

Release:

The Valdosta Symphony Orchestra (VSO) is pleased to announce a new community partnership with The Southern Georgia Black Chambers aimed at increasing access to live symphonic music for underserved members of the community. As part of this collaboration, the VSO provided the Chamber with complimentary tickets to its performance on Saturday, November 15, 2025.

The Southern Georgia Black Chambers has selected Raising Brilliant Black Boys, a nonprofit organization committed to disrupting the school-to-prison pipeline, narrowing the literacy gap, and empowering Black boys to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally, to receive and distribute the tickets. The goal is to provide an opportunity for young people to experience a live symphony performance.

The November 15 concert featured internationally acclaimed soprano Maria Valdes, performing Samuel Barber’s Knoxville: Summer of 1915, a celebrated work known for its warmth, nostalgia, and lyrical storytelling. The evening provided a meaningful artistic experience for audiences of all ages and backgrounds. After the concert Maria did a private meet and greet for the Raising Brilliant Black Boys that attended and their director Dr Sheila Thomas.

“We are honored to work alongside The Southern Georgia Black Chambers in extending the reach of our performances,” said Dr. Howard Hsu, Music Director of the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra. “Live orchestral music has the power to uplift, inspire, and build community. We believe everyone should have access to these experiences.”

The Southern Georgia Black Chambers notes that this partnership aligns with its mission of expanding cultural engagement throughout the region.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting enrichment and expanding cultural access across South Georgia,” said DeWayne Johnson of The Southern Georgia Black Chambers. “We are grateful to the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra for providing this opportunity, and we look forward to sharing the gift of live music with those who will truly benefit from it.”

The Valdosta Symphony Orchestra encourages continued collaboration with community organizations to ensure the arts remain accessible and welcoming to all.

Event Details:

Valdosta Symphony Orchestra

Featuring Soprano Maria Valdes

Barber: Knoxville: Summer of 1915

Saturday, November 15, 2025

Time and venue details: www.valdostasymphony.org

About the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra

The Valdosta Symphony Orchestra is a professional orchestra serving South Georgia and North Florida, committed to artistic excellence, community outreach, and cultural enrichment. The VSO presents a series of concerts each season featuring masterworks, guest artists, and educational programming.

About The Southern Georgia Black Chambers

The Southern Georgia Black Chambers serves as an advocate and resource for Black-owned businesses, entrepreneurs, and community advancement efforts throughout South Georgia, fostering economic development, leadership, and collaborative partnerships.

About Raising Brilliant Black Boys

Raising Brilliant Black Boys is a nonprofit organization focused on empowering Black boys by narrowing the literacy gap, promoting academic success, and providing the support and resources necessary to disrupt the school-to-prison pipeline.