//Turner Center to host the final Music in the Art Park Concert Series performance

VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts to host the final concert of the Music in the Art Park Concert Series.

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host country/rock band Naturally Southern for a live Music in the Art Park concert on Fri., November 14 from 7-9 p.m. in the Art Park located at 605 N. Patterson St. The concert, sponsored by Greater Valdosta United Way, is free to the public.

Community members are invited to bring their blankets and lawn chairs to this family and pet-friendly event to relax in the park and enjoy the music. Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering is the food/beverage vendor for the event.

The Music in the Art Park concerts take place on the second Friday of each month, June through November, feature local musicians, and are always free to the public.

Patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center to make arrangements. For more information, call 229.247.2787 or visit turnercenter.org.