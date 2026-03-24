//Lowndes County Opens Jail Mental Health Expansion

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LOWNDES – Ribbon cutting celebrates Lowndes jail’s new mental health wing, funded by ARPA and SPLOST, adding 60 cells.

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Lowndes County, Georgia: On Monday, March 23, the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of the jail’s medical and mental health expansion project.

The Mental Health Jail Expansion project represents a significant investment in public safety and inmate care, funded through a combination of $5 million from the County’s direct allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFEF) and approximately $4 million in local SPLOST funds.

The new facility includes 60 cells with a total of 90 beds and allows for the separation of inmates with mental health needs from the general population, an important step toward enhancing overall safety within the facility. This project is designed to reduce risk, improve supervision, and provide more appropriate care for individuals requiring mental health services while in custody.

“This expansion is a critical step forward for our facility and our community,” said Ashley Paulk, Sheriff, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office. “By creating a dedicated space for inmates with mental health needs, we are better equipped to provide appropriate care while also improving safety for both inmates and staff. This project reflects our ongoing commitment to responsible and effective corrections.”

Lowndes County Board of Commissioners District 4 Commissioner, Demarcus Marshall, emphasizes the importance of strategic investment in public safety infrastructure.

“Now more than ever, it is important that we focus on those in our community who face mental health challenges. The completion of this project demonstrates our commitment to meeting the needs of a growing community,” said Demarcus Marshall, District 4 Commissioner, Lowndes County Board of Commissioners. “By using ARPA and SPLOST funds, we’ve made an important investment that improves safety, supports mental health services, and enhances the overall protection of law enforcement officers and residents by creating a safer, more secure environment for all.”

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the Board of Commissioners remain dedicated to initiatives that prioritize the well-being of our residents, enhance public safety, improve services, and responsibly invest in Lowndes County’s future.