//Turner Center names Children’s Imagination Station Director

VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts names the Meta Shaw Coleman Children’s Imagination Station Director.

Release:

The Turner Center for the Arts proudly announces that Kimberly Cliett has been named the Meta Shaw Coleman Children’s Imagination Station Director. Cliett will serve as a visionary leader in the highly anticipated launch of the Imagination Station in May 2026, a state-of-the-art interactive learning space designed to introduce youth ages 7–12 and their families to Georgia’s diverse industries, career pathways, and essential workforce skills.

“As we prepare to open a space that will transform how children explore learning, creativity, and future careers, I am honored and energized to help bring this vision to life,” said Cliett. “The Turner Center’s dedication to blending education, innovation, and community partnerships resonates deeply with my passion for inspiring the next generation of thinkers and problem-solvers.”

Cliett brings more than 15 years of distinguished experience as an educator, STEAM advocate, and instructional leader. Most recently, she served as Gifted Coordinator at Lake Park Elementary, a Title I Lowndes County school, where she developed and delivered rigorous STEAM-based lessons that fostered curiosity, innovation, and critical thinking for learners of all backgrounds. Her influence extends far beyond the classroom through leadership roles with RESA, the PAGE Legislative Action Committee, and as Chair of Student Services for the Valdosta State University Alumni Executive Board.

“Kimberly’s extraordinary vision, creativity, and leadership align seamlessly with our mission to create meaningful, hands-on learning opportunities for children and families,” said Turner Center Executive Director Sementha Mathews, Ph.D. “Her expertise will ensure that the Imagination Station becomes a beacon of educational excellence and innovation in South Georgia, as well as a meaningful expansion of the Turner Center Campus.”

Designed as a vibrant hub for exploration and discovery, the Imagination Station will fuse educational standards with immersive programming that encourages lifelong learning. Cliett’s strengths in program development, collaboration, and community engagement will be vital in shaping experiences that are both inspiring and inclusive.

“Kimberly’s passion for STEAM education and her remarkable ability to build strong relationships with students, families, and community partners make her an outstanding leader for this initiative,” said Imagination Station Committee Chair Courtney Gooding. “We are fortunate to have her guiding this transformational project.”

“The Imagination Station represents a bold, forward-thinking investment in our community’s future,” added LVAC Board President Jane Burgsteiner. “Kimberly’s appointment reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence and to preparing our youth for bright and promising careers.”

With more than $8.2 million raised for the facility under construction at the corner of N. Ashley and Webster Streets, excitement continues to build as the community eagerly anticipates its grand opening.

The Turner Center encourages families, educators, and community members to stay connected and informed as the project progresses.

For updates, visit turnercenter.org/childrensimaginationstation or childrensimaginationstation.org, or call 229-247-2787.