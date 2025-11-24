//Scintilla to open applications for 2026-2027 school year enrollment

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Scintilla Charter Academy prepares to open the enrollment application window for the 2026–2027 school year.

Release:

Scintilla Charter Academy (SCA), a tuition-free public K–12 charter school in Valdosta, will open its enrollment application window for the 2026–2027 school year on January 1, SCA also offers private Pre-K for families seeking early learning in a warm, relationship-centered setting.

The school serves students residing in the attendance zone of Lowndes County and Brooks County, offering families the benefits of a small-school community with big opportunities.

At the heart of Scintilla’s work is its mission: to inspire learners, ignite leaders, and innovate tomorrow. This mission guides the school’s commitment to nurturing curious, confident, compassionate scholars who develop the skills and character to shape their futures and contribute meaningfully to their communities.

For parents searching for a place where their child will be seen, supported, and celebrated, Scintilla offers an environment that feels more like a community than a campus. Teachers know each child’s strengths, interests, personality, dreams, and potential—and students grow up surrounded by adults who believe in them. “In a small school, children don’t slip through the cracks—they shine,” said Amanda Miller, Assistant

Superintendent. “Families want a school where their child is known and loved, and where they still have access to rigorous, future-ready learning. That’s exactly what Scintilla delivers.”

SCA is currently an International Baccalaureate (IB) candidate school for the Middle Years Programme as well as the Diploma Programme. Upon approval for authorization for the IB Diploma Programme (DP), the school plans to offer IB courses to juniors and seniors next school year, bringing world-class opportunities into a setting built on deep relationships and personalized support. These courses foster inquiry, critical thinking, problem-solving, and global understanding—skills that help students thrive long after graduation. Scholars at SCA will have the opportunity to pursue the full IB Diploma as well as the option to take individual IB courses to earn IB course credit, ensuring pathways that meet each student’s goals, interests, and postsecondary plans.

Scintilla Charter Academy accepts applications for students entering grades K–12 who reside in Lowndes

County or Brooks County. The school also offers a private Pre-K program for families seeking early learning opportunities in a small, nurturing environment. Families can apply by visiting the SCA website and completing the online application located under the “Join Our Crew” tab. To help families experience the warmth and connection of SCA firsthand, campus tours and open house sessions are available

As a public charter school, SCA is tuition-free for kindergarten through 12th grade. If applications exceed

available seats in any grade level, a public lottery will be held in accordance with state charter school

requirements. “When families walk our halls, they feel it immediately,” added Mandy Brewington,

Superintendent. “Students feel safe here. They feel known. They feel a sense of belonging—and that’s when learning takes off.”

About Scintilla Charter Academy

Scintilla Charter Academy is a leading public charter school located in Valdosta, GA, committed to delivering innovative, high-quality education to students. Through a unique blend of academic rigor, real-world application, and creative exploration, Scintilla prepares students for success both in and outside of the classroom. Scintilla Charter Academy is located at 2171 East Park Avenue, Valdosta, GA, 31602. For more information about enrollment, including how to apply, please visit www.scintillacharteracademy.com or contact the school at 229-244-5750.