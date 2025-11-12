//Mellow Mushroom introduces new festive drinks for holiday season

VALDOSTA – Mellow Mushroom announces two festive drinks to celebrate the holiday season at all location through January 2nd.
‘Tis the season at Mellow Mushroom! Beginning, November 11, Mellow Mushroom is serving up holiday cheer with two new festive drinks – both only $7 and available across all Mellow locations now through Friday, January 2. Toast the season with:
- Santa’s Rum Punch ($7!) | A tropical twist on holiday magic with smooth Don Q Cristal Rum, Malibu, cranberry, lime & pomegranate to sleigh your holiday in paradise.
- Frosted Dirty Cola ($7!) | Featuring Smirnoff vodka, a splash of vanilla and fizzy diet cola, with a frosted cold foam finish & a cherry on top.