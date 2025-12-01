//Largest resurface contract awarded for I-75 to US 84 in Lowndes

Share with friends

TIFTON – Georgia DOT announces the largest single resurfacing construction contract awarded for I-75 to US 84 in Lowndes County.

Release:

The largest single resurfacing construction contract awarded in October will resurface about 17 miles of Interstate 75 from the Florida state line to north of US 84/State Route 38 in Lowndes County.

It is an approximately $31 million contract and the work is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2026. It was not the only resurfacing contract awarded for Southwest Georgia routes. Contracts to replace county road bridges were also awarded in October and earlier this month. Start dates have not been determined for these projects.

Colquitt County. Bridge replacement on Moultrie Lenox Road over Gum Creek, construction contract is approximately $1.9 million and it is scheduled to be complete in the winter of 2026.

Brooks and Thomas counties. Resurfacing about 17 miles of SR 33 from north of SR 38 to the Colquitt County line, construction contract is approximately $4.8 million and it is scheduled to be complete in the fall of 2026.

Lee County. Resurfacing about 1.4 miles of SR 3 from south of Robert B Lee Road to north of Jordan Road, construction contract is approximately $836,000 and work is scheduled to be complete in the fall of 2026.

Thomas County. Bridge replacements on Palmer Road over Little Ochlocknee River and Little Ochlocknee River overflow, construction contract is approximately $6 million and is scheduled to be complete in the spring of 2027.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is committed to providing a safe, seamless and sustainable transportation system that supports Georgia’s economy and is sensitive to both its citizens and its environment.