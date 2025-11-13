//GOTR, LAMP awarded McDonald’s Golden Grant to support education

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Girls on the Run and LAMP receives a 2025 McDonald’s Golden Grant to support ongoing education initiatives.

Twelve South Georgia and North Florida educational organizations that fuel local youth’s imagination, education, and growth have been selected as recipients of a 2025 McDonald’s Golden Grant. A total of $45,000 has been allocated to various organizations, positively impacting the lives of hundreds of area children.

“It’s a privilege to support the McDonald’s Golden Grants program, which, now in its fifth year, provides crucial support to educators and non-profit leaders in select parts of the Southeast.” said McDonald’s Owner/Operator, Will Garcia. “We are truly making a big difference right here in our local communities.”

This year, twelve Golden Grants will be awarded based on creativity, innovation, need, and hands-on application of projects. The recipients are:

– $10K The Daily Food Pantry (Savannah, GA)

– $10K Autism Programs at Eneray (St. Augustine, FL)

– $5K IMPACT Youth Services, Inc (Midway, FL)

– $5K The C.A.R.E.E.R. Model (Jacksonville, FL)

– $5K United Way of Central GA (Macon, GA)

– $2.5K Star Center Children’s Theatre Inc (Gainesville, FL)

– $2.5K Girls on the Run South Georgia (Valdosta, GA)

– $1K Savannah Book Festival (Savannah, GA)

– $1K The Young Imprint (Ludowici, GA)

– $1K Lowndes Associated Ministries to People Inc (Valdosta, GA)

– $1K Camp Monarch (Waycross, GA)

– $1K Jewel Empowerment Foundation, Inc (Midway, FL)

Activities that qualify for a McDonald’s Golden Grant include student homelessness support, supply needs, technology programs, mentorship and empowerment programs, after-school programs, arts and music programs, community service outreach, sporting programs, and other education initiatives.

The McDonald’s Golden Grants 2025 program is now closed for applications but will reopen in June of 2026 at mcdgoldengrants.com.

