//GBI arrests Coffee County investigator

DOUGLAS – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Coffee County investigator with Criminal Trespass among other charges.

Release:

The GBI has arrested and charged Shantokeo Rolax, age 41, of Douglas, GA, with the following charges:

Criminal Trespass (Misdemeanor)

False Report of a Crime (Misdemeanor)

Harassing Communications (Misdemeanor)

Influencing Witnesses (Misdemeanor)

Obstructing or Hindering Law Enforcement Officers (Misdemeanor)

Stalking (Misdemeanor)

Unlawful Conduct During a 911 Call (Misdemeanor)

False Statements, Writings, Concealment of Facts (Felony)

Violation of Oath by a Public Officer (Felony)

On Thursday, November 13, 2025, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate several incidents involving harassment and damage to property, possibly involving one of their investigators. The preliminary investigation determined that Rolax sent harassing text messages, conducted surveillance, trespassed, and obstructed the investigation into who committed these acts. The victim had been in a relationship with Rolax.

At the time the investigation began, Rolax was an investigator with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office. Rolax was initially put on administrative leave by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office while the investigation was being conducted. Once it was determined that arrest warrants would be taken, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office terminated Rolax’s employment. The victim of these incidents was also a deputy with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, November 25, 2025, Rolax was taken into custody at the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office without incident and then booked into the Coffee County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103, or the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.