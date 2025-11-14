//DPH offers tips to keep your Thanksgiving feast healthy, delicious

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Georgia Department of Public Health is offering tips to keep your Thanksgiving holiday feast healthy and delicious.

As Thanksgiving approaches, the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District is encouraging families to make food safety part of their holiday menu. Whether your turkey is roasted, smoked, or deep-fried, safe preparation and handling are essential to enjoying a happy and healthy celebration without an unwanted case of foodborne illness.

Thawing:

Proper thawing is one of the most important steps in preparing a turkey safely. Always thaw your bird in the refrigerator, keeping it in a container or leak-proof plastic bag to prevent drips. For a faster option, submerge the turkey in cold water, changing the water every 30 minutes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cautions against thawing at room temperature as bacteria can grow quickly when poultry sits out for more than two hours.

Handling:

Raw poultry often contains bacteria such as Salmonella and Campylobacter. To protect against cross-contamination, wash your hands thoroughly before and after handling raw meat. The CDC recommends scrubbing with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. Clean countertops, utensils, and cutting boards with hot, soapy water after they’ve touched raw meat.

Preparing:

Keep raw meat, poultry, seafood, and eggs separate from other foods during storage and preparation. Use dedicated cutting boards for raw items and never reuse plates or utensils that touch uncooked meat without washing them first. Store raw items on the lowest shelf in the refrigerator to prevent juices from dripping onto other foods.

Stuffing:

If stuffing is part of your family’s tradition, make sure it’s cooked safely. For best results, prepare stuffing in a separate baking dish to ensure it reaches an internal temperature of 165°F. If you do stuff the turkey, wait until just before cooking to fill it and check the stuffing’s center with a food thermometer before serving.

Cooking:

The CDC recommends setting your oven to at least 325°F and using a food thermometer to verify doneness. Check the thickest parts of the breast, thigh, and wing, as well as the center of the stuffing if used. All should reach a minimum internal temperature of 165°F. Let the turkey rest for at least 20 minutes before carving.

Leftovers:

Once the meal is over, don’t let your leftovers become a source of foodborne illness. Refrigerate or freeze any perishable food within two hours of cooking (or one hour if the room temperature is above 90°F). Store leftovers in shallow containers to help them cool quickly and evenly. Turkey, stuffing, and other cooked dishes should be eaten within three to four days if refrigerated, or within two to six months if frozen. When reheating, always bring leftovers to an internal temperature of 165°F to ensure they’re safe to enjoy the second time around.

Chris Calhoun, District Environmental Health Director, reminds residents that a few small steps can make a big difference. “We all look forward to that Thanksgiving meal, but one mistake in the kitchen can spoil more than the turkey,” Calhoun said. “Take your time, follow food safety guidelines, and trust your instincts. When in doubt, throw it out. It’s better to be safe than sorry.”

No matter what’s on your holiday table, safe food handling should always be part of the recipe. Wash your hands, prevent cross-contamination, and make sure your dishes reach the proper temperature to keep your family healthy this holiday season.

Have a safe, happy, and healthy Thanksgiving!