//City of Valdosta awarded $14K grant for tree replanting efforts

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta was awarded a $14,000 grant to support local tree replanting efforts of the city’s tree canopy.

Release:

The City of Valdosta’s Arbor Division has received a $14,000 grant from the Georgia Forestry Commission to support ongoing efforts to restore and strengthen the city’s tree canopy. The funds will be used to purchase and plant trees in key locations throughout Valdosta, including public spaces, parks, and partner sites.

Over the past several years, Valdosta has experienced the loss of many trees as a result of storms, development, and natural decline. This loss affects more than just the landscape. It impacts air quality, shade, stormwater management, and the overall beauty and character of our community. In response, the City has developed a Tree Replanting and Restoration Plan that focuses on replacing lost trees, enhancing green corridors, and ensuring that all areas of the city benefit from a healthy and diverse urban forest.

“Our city’s trees are more than just part of the scenery. They are part of what makes Valdosta home,” said Angela Bray, Stormwater Manager. “They protect our environment, provide shade on hot days, and make our community a more beautiful place to live. This grant allows us to move forward with our plan to bring more trees back into our neighborhoods and continue building a stronger, greener Valdosta.”

Mayor Scott James Matheson shared his support for the initiative, emphasizing the connection between environmental stewardship and community well-being. “The health of our city is deeply tied to the health of our environment,” said Mayor Matheson. “By restoring our tree canopy, we are investing in cleaner air, stronger neighborhoods, and a more vibrant future for all residents. This project reflects the spirit of Valdosta, forward-thinking, collaborative, and deeply rooted in community pride.”

The Tree Replanting and Restoration Plan emphasizes sustainability, equity, and community involvement. By strategically placing new plantings in areas where they will have the greatest long-term benefit, the city is ensuring that future generations will enjoy the many environmental and social benefits of a thriving urban forest.

Through this initiative, Valdosta continues its long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship and the belief that small, consistent efforts can lead to lasting community impact.