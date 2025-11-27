//Children’s Imagination Station receives $500K grant

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Turner Center’s Children’s Imagination Station receives $500,000 from the Lettie Pate Evans Foundation.

Release:

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts has received a transformative $500,000 grant from the Atlanta-based Lettie Pate Evans Foundation to advance the development of the Meta Shaw Coleman Children’s Imagination Station—an innovative community resource designed to spark creativity, learning, and exploration for children and families throughout South Georgia.

As the newest expansion to the Turner Center campus, the 10,000-square-foot interactive space will feature hands-on exhibits, STEAM-based activities, and immersive experiences that encourage curiosity and lifelong learning. The Station is scheduled to open in May 2026, marking a major milestone for the region.

“This substantial gift from the Lettie Pate Evans Foundation is a game-changer for our community,” said Turner Center Executive Director Sementha Mathews, Ph.D. “The Children’s Imagination Station will provide a safe, engaging, and educational environment where children can dream big and discover new possibilities. We are deeply honored by the Foundation’s confidence in our mission.”

The Lettie Pate Evans Foundation supports cultural and educational initiatives that strengthen Georgia communities. Its investment in the Children’s Imagination Station reflects a shared vision for accessible, high-quality learning opportunities and moves the Turner Center closer to its $8.5 million fundraising goal.



“This project has been years in the making, and this grant brings us closer than ever to opening doors for families across the region,” said Imagination Station Fundraising Chair Evelyn Langdale. “It’s more than a museum—it’s a hub for creativity, connection, and a pathway to future career possibilities.”

The Turner Center invites community members, partners, and supporters to follow the progress of the Meta Shaw Coleman Children’s Imagination Station at www.turnercenter.org/childrensimaginationstation. Opportunities to make a lasting impact—through naming rights, sponsorships, and end-of-year contributions—are still available. Every gift brings the Turner Center closer to opening this transformative space for children and families across South Georgia. To learn more or pledge your support,contact Evelyn Langdale at (229) 560-1083 or Sementha Mathews at (229) 247-2787.