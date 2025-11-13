//BCM presents Second Harvest with check from Winnersville Charity Challenge

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Black Crow Media presents Second Harvest of South Georgia with a check from proceeds of the 2025 Winnersville Charity Challenge.

Release:

Black Crow Media and the Osteen Automotive Group, along with Chick Fil A and the Greater Valdosta United Way, was proud to present Second Harvest of South Georgia with a check for $2,018.39, the proceeds of the 2025 Winnersville Charity Challenge.

The very definition of the Winnersville Classic is the spirit of the game’s fierce competition between Lowndes and Valdosta. But when it comes to the annual Winnersville Charity Challenge, the overall sense of community ruled the early morning. Teams of Black Crow Media radio stations set up to broadcast live from two Chick Fil A locations, one to represent Lowndes; the other, Valdosta. Along with support from Osteen Subaru and Volkswagen and the United Way, donations were collected from customers for Second Harvest to see which location collects the most money and “wins.”

All involved agree that the true winners are those served by Second Harvest of South Georgia, where one donation dollar represents nine meals given to those in need. So with the collected donations and The Greater Valdosta United Way’s pledged match of $1,000, over 18,100 meals will be served because of our community’s generosity. So a big thank you to those who donated, as well as Osteen Automotive Group, Chick Fil A, The Greater Valdosta United Way, and Black Crow Media.

And just in case anyone was wondering…the Wildcats won the morning, as well as this year’s game…but there’s always next year.