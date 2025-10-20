//Wiregrass reports highest number of graduates in college’s history

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College reports the highest number of graduates in the college’s history.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President DeAnnia Clements is proud to announce that the college achieved record-breaking graduation numbers for Academic Year 2025. Two significant records were set: the highest number of graduates, with 2,141, and the highest number of awards conferred, totaling 3,404.

The total number of awards includes degrees, diplomas, and technical certificates earned. Many students received multiple awards. “This past year, the college had to move from two commencement ceremonies a year to three due to space concerns with the venue to accommodate the growing number of graduates and their guests,” shared President Clements.

The college also reports a 100% job placement rate among graduates, with an 87.1% in-field placement rate, meaning students are entering the workforce and contributing to the local economies of South Georgia and beyond. Additionally, Wiregrass experienced a 7.8% increase in enrollment for Fall Semester 2025 compared to Fall 2024.

“A lot of attention has been given nationally in recent years to the number of open positions across the country that have no one to fill them, creating high demand in critical areas such as nursing, truck driving, welding, and more,” shared President Clements. “Students at Wiregrass in these high-demand career fields are often able to have their education fully covered thanks to the Governor’s HOPE Career Grant.”

The college currently offers 79 technical certificates and 27 diploma programs that qualify for the HOPE Career Grant. A complete list of these in-demand programs can be found at Wiregrass.edu/financial-aid/hope-career-grant.

Wiregrass graduates also receive assistance from the college’s Career Services team, which provides help with résumé writing, interview preparation, and connecting students with employers. Employers can use the college’s online job portal to create profiles and post available positions for Wiregrass graduates to apply for.

Students can also take advantage of “earn while you learn” opportunities through the college’s successfulapprenticeship program.This program allows students to become registered apprentices in various career pathways, gaining paid work experience, classroom instruction, and a nationally recognized credential. Employers benefit by recruiting, training, and retaining highly skilled workers. During the AY25 term, the college had 53 active apprentices and 9 program completers.

In November, the college will host “No Fee November,” during which applicants will have their application fees waived when they apply for Spring, Summer, or Fall Semester 2026.

To learn more, visit www.Wiregrass.edu.