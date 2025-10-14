//Vikings improve to 8-0, enjoy an open week

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes Vikings improve to 8-0 with a region win over Camden County and enjoy an open week.

Release:

After battling through an ugly, rain-soaked nor’easter, our Vikings emerged victorious with a 35-14 win over Camden County, improving to 8-0 overall and 3-0 in region play. Despite the tough weather, the team showed resilience and strength, securing another important region win.

With this victory, the Vikings will enjoy a well-earned open week to rest and regroup. Region play resumes on Friday, October 24, as we hit the road to face the Richmond Hill Wildcats.

Tickets may be purchased now on GoFan: https://gofan.co/event/3573838?schoolId=GA7173. Additional information on kickoff and ticket availability will be posted during the week of the game.