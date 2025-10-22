//VCS mourns passing of former superintendent

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools mourns the passing of former Superintendent Dr. William “Bill” Cason who served from 2008 until 2013.

Release:

Valdosta City Schools mourns the passing of Dr. William “Bill” Cason, who faithfully served as Superintendent from 2008 until his retirement in 2013. A lifelong educator and leader, Dr. Cason dedicated more than 46 years to public education, leaving behind a legacy built on integrity, compassion, and an unwavering belief in the potential of every child.

Dr. Cason joined Valdosta City Schools in 2005 as Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Business Affairs and soon became Superintendent in 2008. During his tenure, he led with humility and heart, championing academic excellence, equity, and innovation. Under his leadership, the district celebrated measurable academic growth, closed achievement gaps, and expanded opportunities for students through programs such as our Valdosta Early College Academy, AVID, International Baccalaureate Programme, as well as Advanced Placement and dual enrollment initiatives.

He also prioritized technology integration, leadership development, and arts expansion, ensuring that every student, regardless of background, had the tools to pursue “infinite possibilities for the future.”

Dr. Cason was widely respected for his professionalism, loyalty, and servant leadership. In 2011, he was named Older Worker of the Year, recognized for his dedication, warmth, and tireless energy, even after “retiring twice” before joining Valdosta City Schools.

Those who worked with him remember his quiet strength, his competitive spirit, and his deep care for the community he served.

In his own farewell message upon retirement, Dr. Cason reflected, “The richest part of my experience has been working with great teachers and so many beautiful and special kids. There is no better feeling than to be recognized and loved by kids as I walked through hallways and visited classrooms. When I was overwhelmed and stressed, all I had to do to feel better was to visit a school and be around students and teachers. You have helped to make my 46-year career rewarding and very special.”

Dr. Cason’s life and leadership were defined by kindness, humility, and an unshakable belief in the power of education. His legacy continues to live on in the classrooms, programs, and people of Valdosta City Schools.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cason family and all who were touched by his remarkable life of service. Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 26 at Music Funeral Services. Full obituary and memorial details: https://www.musicfuneralservices.com/obituaries/dr-william-cason.