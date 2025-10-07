//VCS announces Statewide School Fire Drill

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools announces the Georgia Statewide School Fire Drill to prepare students, teachers, and staff for emergencies.

The Georgia Statewide Fire Drill will take place Wednesday, October 8th, 2025 at 9am.

The Georgia Statewide School Fire Drill serves as a safety exercise aimed at preparing students, teachers, and school staff for emergencies related to fires. Conducting these emergency drills is essential as it familiarizes everyone with evacuation routes, ensuring a swift and orderly escape in the event of an actual emergency. Additionally, drills help to reduce panic, provide opportunities to test emergency equipment for functionality, and identify weaknesses in emergency plans, facilitating necessary improvements.

Please be mindful of the drill being conducted if you plan to visit any of our campuses.