//Southeastern Credit Union names Stasio next President/CEO

VALDOSTA, Ga. (Oct 21, 2025) – The Southeastern Credit Union Board of Directors has named Jennifer B. Stasio as its next President and C.E.O. Current CEO, Mike Gudely, is retiring 12/31/2025. Dr. Wayne Plumly, Board Chair commented, “we are very excited to have someone of Jennifer’s experience and skill set as our next CEO”. Further, Plumly said, “the Board retained a national search firm to identify candidates for the position. It was a highly qualified field, and I’m proud to say our very own Jennifer Stasio stood out as the best candidate for the position”. Search Committee Chair Charles Eidson said, “I’m very confident Jennifer will continue the outstanding growth the organization has enjoyed in recent years, if not exceed those results”.

Jennifer Stasio currently is SVP, Chief Financial Officer of Southeastern Credit Union. She has been employed for six years, moving from Pioneer Valley Credit Union where she served as the Controller. Mrs. Stasio holds both an undergraduate degree and master’s degree in accounting. She maintains her status as a Certified Public Accountant. Her work experience also includes time in public accounting as an auditor. Mrs. Stasio is a member of the Valdosta Rotary Club and serves on its Board of Directors. She and her husband, Ryan, live in Hahira, Ga. On her appointment as CEO, Stasio commented, “we have had great momentum under Mike’s leadership, and I’m excited to have the opportunity to build on that momentum and take the credit union to even greater heights. I’m very appreciative to the Board of Directors for this opportunity”. CEO Gudely says the transition is well underway and Mrs. Stasio will officially assume the President and CEO role January 1, 2026.

Southeastern Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving South Georgia since 1953. The Credit Union has $420 million in assets, is owned by its 26,000 members. Southeastern has branch offices in Moultrie, Tifton, Valdosta, Moody AFB, Nashville, Quitman, and Waycross, Georgia. Anyone who lives in Lowndes County, Georgia or one of the fourteen surrounding South Georgia counties can bank with Southeastern. For more information, visit www.SoutheasternCU.com.