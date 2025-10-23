//City of Valdosta shares important update on utility billing

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is sharing important update information for customers regarding the utility billing process.

The City of Valdosta would like to share an important update regarding utility billing.

“Our team has begun distributing September utility bills. To ensure accuracy during this process, bills are being sent in limited cycles each day. As a result, delivery times may vary, and depending on mail routes, some residents may begin receiving their bills as early as next week,” stated Assistant Director of Finance Darquita Williams.

She continued, “We understand that the timing of these bills has caused concern, and we sincerely appreciate our community’s continued patience as we work diligently to finalize this transition. Accuracy and transparency remain our top priorities.”

As discussed in recent updates, October bills will reflect zero consumption for water and sewer usage. Residents will only see base rate charges for Water, Sewer, Sanitation, and Stormwater services on that statement.

City staff remain committed to ensuring that all accounts are corrected and accurately billed moving forward. We recognize that this process has been challenging, and we deeply value our community’s understanding and trust as we complete these important improvements.

For questions or assistance, please contact Customer Service at (229) 259-3510 for additional information.