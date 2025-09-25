//VCS releases statement on S.L. Mason neighborhood incident

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools releases a statement on the incident in the neighborhood of S.L. Mason Elementary School.

Release:

There has been an incident that began in the neighborhood surrounding S.L. Mason Elementary School. The suspect involved in the incident ran onto campus and was wounded.

At this time, the school campus is an active crime scene. We want to reassure our community that no students or staff were involved in the incident. All S.L. Mason students and staff are safe and accounted for. The school is currently on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

All bus riders have already been loaded and safely transported from campus. Students who remain on campus are inside the building with adults and are safe.

The Valdosta Police Department is now assisting with a safe and orderly process to release car riders to their families.

We ask for your patience and kindness as VPD manages this process. Again, all members of the S.L. Mason family are safe.