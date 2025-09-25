Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The South Health District recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month while reminding women that early screening saves lives.

Each October, communities across the nation observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District is reminding women that early detection remains one of the most powerful tools in the fight against breast cancer. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that breast cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer among women in the United States, with an estimated 264,000 new cases identified every year. While men can also develop breast cancer, women are far more likely to be affected. Tragically, about 42,000 women die each year from the disease.

To help reduce these numbers, South Health District provides screenings and education through the Breast and Cervical Cancer Program (BCCP). The program offers free clinical breast exams, pelvic exams, Pap smears, and mammogram referrals for uninsured or underinsured women ages 40 to 64 who meet eligibility requirements and are Georgia residents.

“Too many lives are lost to breast cancer each year, but access to early detection can make all the difference,” said Missy Sims, R.N., Women’s Health Coordinator. “Our mission is to make sure that financial barriers or lack of insurance never stand in the way of women receiving the care and screenings they need.”

Understanding Risk Factors

The CDC notes several factors that may increase breast cancer risk:

• Age: Most cases are diagnosed after age 50

• Genetic mutations: Inherited changes in genes such as BRCA1 or BRCA2

• Reproductive history: Beginning menstruation before age 12 or entering menopause after 55

• Dense breast tissue: Makes it more difficult to detect tumors on mammograms and increases risk

• Family or personal history: A prior breast cancer diagnosis or close relatives with the disease raises risk

While no single cause has been identified, lifestyle choices and early detection can help lower risk.

Ways to Reduce Risk

Though not every case is preventable, the CDC recommends:

• Staying physically active

• Maintaining a healthy weight

• Limiting alcohol intake

• Discussing hormone replacement therapy or oral contraceptives with your doctor

• Breastfeeding, if possible

• Talking with your doctor about genetic testing or preventive care if you have a family history

How to Access Services

Women between the ages of 40 and 64 who do not have health insurance or the ability to afford a mammogram may qualify for free services through the South Health District’s BCCP. To find out if you are eligible, call your local health department or visit www.southhealthdistrict.com/BCCP.

Early detection saves lives. Take the step to protect your health today.

For more information about South Health District’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Program, contact your local health department.