//Lowndes residential real estate market remains steady for August

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The Georgia MLS for Lowndes County residential real estate market in August stays steady as the state sees fewer home sales.

Release:

The housing market has stayed relatively steady in 2025, even as Georgia overall saw fewer home sales compared to last year. Overall sales volume across the state is down by .15%, $31.698 billion compared to $31.727 billion last year or $46 million less.

The average days on market (DOM) for ACTIVE listings is 70 days right now. The average DOM listings that have SOLD is 41 days.

After a strong push into summer, activity has tapered off as inventory levels rise and interest rates hover around 6.5%. With the Fed expected to meet this month, even a small rate cut could spark late-year momentum.

For now, buyers have more leverage than in recent years: inventory is up, median sales prices are dipping, and homes are on the market longer—creating more room for negotiation.

https://www.gamls.com/statistics/marketsnapshot/county/lowndes