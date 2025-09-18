//LAMP to host Changing Lives Boots and Bowties Gala

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – LAMP invites the public to the Boots and Bowties Gala for a night of purpose, elegance, and southern charm.

Release:

Lowndes Associated Ministries to People, Inc. (LAMP) is proud to announce the Changing Lives Boots and Bowties Gala, to be held on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at the James Rainwater Conference Center.

The evening will begin with a cocktail hour at 6:00 p.m., followed by the program and dinner at 7:00 p.m. The gala blends elegance and southern charm while raising vital support for LAMP, Valdosta’s local homeless shelter. Proceeds directly sustain LAMP’s mission to provide shelter, hope, and resources to individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

“Boots and Bowties is more than just a gala—it’s a movement,” said Yurshema Flanders, Executive Director of LAMP. “Every ticket purchased and every dollar raised goes directly to helping us continue our work of restoring dignity and providing life-changing resources for men, women, and children in our community who are facing homelessness. Together, we can truly change lives.”

This year’s program will feature Malcolm Mitchell—author, Super Bowl Champion, and literacy advocate—as keynote speaker. Guests will enjoy a gourmet dinner, live music, heartfelt stories of impact, and a lively night of line dancing to celebrate resilience and community spirit.

Guests are encouraged to dress in boots and bow ties for a memorable evening that will include:

A keynote address by Malcolm Mitchell

Gourmet dinner

Live music and entertainment

Night of dancing

Stories of impact from those touched by LAMP’s mission

Opportunities to support efforts to end homelessness in the community

Event Details

Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Cocktail Hour: 6:00 p.m.

Program & Dinner: 7:00 p.m.

Location: James Rainwater Conference Center, Valdosta, GA

Tickets are available now, and sponsorship opportunities remain open for businesses and individuals wishing to partner with LAMP in this important mission. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit

https://www.lampinc.org/changing-lives-boots-bowtie-gala

About LAMP

Lowndes Associated Ministries to People, Inc. (LAMP) is the only homeless shelter in Valdosta, Georgia, dedicated to providing shelter, support services, and resources to those experiencing homelessness. With a mission to change lives and restore hope, LAMP serves as a vital resource for individuals and families in the South Georgia region.