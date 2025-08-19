//Vikings take on Mt. Zion Bulldogs during Senior Night 2025

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes Vikings will host the Mt. Zion High School Bulldogs during Senior Night 2025 this Friday.

Release:

After a solid performance and a home opening victory, our Vikings will move to week 2 of the 2025 season. On Friday August 22, we will host the Mt. Zion High School Bulldogs out of Jonesboro, Georgia. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium.

This Friday will be Senior Night 2025. All football, band, cheerleader, and ROTC seniors will be recognized during pre-game ceremonies. Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance and/or arrive early if they wish to see the pregame activities. Stadium gates open at 6:30 pm.

Season ticket packages are still available for the remaining six (6) remaining home games. Fans can avoid long lines by purchasing season tickets. Reserve seat season ticket packages remain on both the home and visitor sides of the stadium.

Individual game tickets are available for this game. Individual game tickets are sold the week of each game starting on Monday. Reserved seats are $10 each when purchased in advance. All tickets at the gate are $12 each. As per GHSA policies, all fans, except babies in arms, must have a ticket.

In keeping with system policies, please remember that K-8 students must be accompanied by a parent/guardian to enter the stadium and that loitering in open areas at the stadium is not permitted. K-12 students are expected to remain with their parents/guardians in their seating area.

Martin Stadium does have a clear bag policy. Only clear bags are permitted to enter the stadium. Clear bags are available for purchase at the ticket office. They are $10 each with the Viking logo. Shirts, both long and short sleeves, are also available for purchase. We currently have a close-out on t-shirts – 3 for $25.

The Viking Touchdown Club will meet Monday after each game beginning at 5:30 pm in the Meeting Rooms 1&2 at the Board of Education Building. Members can enter directly into the meeting rooms via the two single side doors facing the parking lot. Updates on all club activities will be given and your attendance and ideas are needed. The next TD Club meeting is Monday, August 18 at 5:30 pm.

The Viking Coaches Show, hosted by the Viking Voice, is held on Wednesdays at the Smokin’ Pig Restaurant on North Valdosta Road. The show begins at 6:45 pm in the back room of the restaurant.

The athletic ticket office is located in the Board of Education building on Norman Drive. The entrance is on the east end across from Goo Goo Car Wash. Ticket office hours are Monday – Thursday, 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!