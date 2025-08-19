//LCS maintains strong performance in Georgia Milestones results

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes County Schools announces a strong performance in the Georgia Milestones state average results.

Release:

Lowndes County School students once again far exceeded the state average on the Georgia Milestones Assessments in English Language Arts, Mathematics, Science, and Social Studies.

Across all 20 assessments administered in grades 3–8 and high school, Lowndes County Schools outperformed the state by double-digit margins in the percentage of students scoring at both the Developing and Above level and the Proficient and Above level. These results are a testament to the dedication of our teachers, staff, students, and families, whose commitment to high expectations and continuous improvement continues to drive outstanding achievement districtwide.

Notable Achievements

78.5% of LCS students are reading at or above grade level compared to 65.3% for the state.

of LCS students are reading at or above grade level compared to for the state. 93.6% of 8th-grade students taking the high school physical science assessment scored Proficient and Above.

of 8th-grade students taking the high school physical science assessment scored Proficient and Above. 98.4% of middle school students taking the high school Algebra End of Course assessment scored Proficient and Above, with 71.88% earning Distinguished honors.

Notable Results



Content Area Lowndes County SchoolsWeighted Achievement Score Lowndes County Schools% of students scoring developing and above Georgia% of students scoring developing and above Math 87.64 91% 77% ELA 72.99 83% 70% Science 83.86 85% 67% Social Studies 84.34 89% 72%

Despite a school year that included significant disruptions from hurricanes and other inclement weather, resulting in 14 missed instructional days, our students and educators demonstrated remarkable resilience, maintaining exceptional performance compared to both our region and the state. These outcomes reflect the district’s strategic focus on high-quality Tier 1 instruction, the implementation of the Georgia Early Literacy Act, and the continued rollout of Georgia’s K–12 mathematics standards.

Moving forward, Lowndes County Schools will build on this success by strengthening K–12 literacy initiatives and implementing the Benchmark Advance curriculum to broaden student content knowledge. Additionally, LCS will continue to provide focused, intentional professional learning in all content areas to ensure teachers are empowered with the skills, strategies, and support to inspire excellence, foster a love of learning, and help every student reach their fullest potential.

Superintendent Sandra Wilcher shared, “Lowndes County Schools’ Georgia Milestones results are a testament to the dedication of our educators, students, and families. The commitment to academic excellence in our community is unwavering, and we will continue to build on this strong foundation to ensure every student achieves at the highest level.”

The success of Lowndes County Schools on the Georgia Milestones is the result of a united effort among students, families, educators, and the community. These results not only reflect strong academic achievement but also a culture of resilience, determination, and pride. As we look ahead, LCS remains committed to building on this momentum—fostering an environment where every student is challenged, supported, and inspired to excel. With continued focus, collaboration, and high-quality instruction, we are confident that future Georgia Milestones results will reflect even greater success. In Lowndes County, excellence is the expectation and success is the standard.