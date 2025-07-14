//VCS leadership unites for safety, prevention training

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools leadership recently united for safety and prevention with the Targeted Violence Prevention training.

Release:

Principals, assistant principals, counselors, social workers, and school resource officers came together for an impactful day of Targeted Violence Prevention training as part of our district’s Professional Learning. This vital training empowers our teams to recognize warning signs, intervene early, and protect our school communities.

Special thanks to David Shanks with GEMA/HS for equipping us with insight, strategies, and a renewed sense of urgency to stay proactive, not reactive.

Safety is not just a priority—it’s a responsibility we all share.